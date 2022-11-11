Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES FRANCE MIDDLE EAST

French amphibious boat builder Iguana Yachts eyes Middle Eastern market on heels of US army deal

Poised to sign a new contract with the US Army, the French amphibious boat manufacturer Iguana Yachts is now turning towards the Middle East, with the Saudi Arabian defence industry its first target. [...] (471 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Scopa Industries at the Euronaval exhibition, which was held at Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Spotlight
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES FRANCE 01/11/2022

New Saudi defence industry champion Scopa Industries puts its money on France 

Mohammed bin Salman is determined to speed up Saudi defence industry's development, and has called on the Ajlan family, already well established in the Saudi industrial sector, for help. The latter's Scopa Industries are keen for French companies' aid, despite its Washington-centred executive team. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  French amphibious boat builder Iguana Yachts eyes Middle Eastern market on heels of US army deal 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!