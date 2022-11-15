Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

French economy and finance minister delays Gulf trip

French Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.
French Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire. © Mohammed Badra/Pool via Reuters
Bruno Le Maire has put off until January a visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar scheduled for late last month after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi struck a deal to cut OPEC+ production quotas. [...] (342 words)
Issue dated 15/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Photo published on 27 September 2022 by the Danish Defence Command showing the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. © Handout/Danish Defence/AFP
EUROPE RUSSIA 25/10/2022

Moscow sharpens its strategy as energy war looms 

Quietly confident that the West wants to avoid an economic collapse of Russia, Moscow is unfazed by the ongoing G7 negotiations on a Russian oil price cap. The Kremlin is, however, privately gearing up for energy guerrilla warfare should tensions over the issue come to a head. [...]
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. © Lafargue Raphael/ABACA via Reuters
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE 13/09/2022

French minister Bruno Le Maire prepares Gulf tour 

Wanting to be part of the huge projects afoot on the Arabian-Persian Gulf, the French ministry of the economy and finance is working on plans for Bruno Le Maire to visit the region, as much as to capitalise on its close ties with the United Arab Emirates as to further French business interests in Saudi Arabia. [...]

