Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Siloviki eye facial recognition as potential windfall in their search for funds

With the final touches being put to the 2023 federal budget, Moscow's political class and biometric technology providers are queuing up for the public funds that could be allocated to facial recognition projects. [...] (755 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Photo published on 27 September 2022 by the Danish Defence Command showing the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. © Handout/Danish Defence/AFP
Spotlight
EUROPE RUSSIA 25/10/2022

Moscow sharpens its strategy as energy war looms 

Quietly confident that the West wants to avoid an economic collapse of Russia, Moscow is unfazed by the ongoing G7 negotiations on a Russian oil price cap. The Kremlin is, however, privately gearing up for energy guerrilla warfare should tensions over the issue come to a head. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Siloviki eye facial recognition as potential windfall in their search for funds 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!