RUSSIA

The man who spearheads Russia's new IT patriotism

Between the commercial IT world and Moscow's power circles, civil society personality Ilya Massukh makes key contributions to the survival of Russia's sanctioned economy and regime. [...] (749 words)
Issue dated 05/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

