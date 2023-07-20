Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UKRAINE

Naftogaz pitches itself as East European energy hub thanks to lobbyists

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.
Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov. © Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA/MaxPPP
After corruption scandals and the fallout from war, Ukraine is looking to position its state-owned gas company Naftogaz as a leading energy player in post-Russian gas Europe. Used to lobbying campaigns, the company continues to count on its usual consultants. [...]
Published on 20/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

