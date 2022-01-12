Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's lead on artificial intelligence

Alexander Vedyakhin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sberbank.
Alexander Vedyakhin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sberbank. © Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Sberbank, which aims to become an Amazon-style multi-service online platform in Russia, is building up a network of machine and deep learning consultants and researchers, some of whom are close to the intelligence services. The group also has connections in Paris and California to help develop its capacities. [...] (559 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
