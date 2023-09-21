EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Vietnam

Vietnam friendship associations seek to bolster influence abroad

Hanoi intends to take advantage of its friendship networks abroad to improve its economic prospecting capabilities. [...]
Published on 21/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Vietnam friendship associations seek to bolster influence abroad 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!