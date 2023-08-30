EN FR
VIETNAM

Hanoi ponders large-scale financial intelligence service

Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam in May 2020.
Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam in May 2020. © Minh Hoang/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The Vietnamese authorities want to create a standalone financial intelligence service with the means to match, following a slew of corruption scandals that have exposed the ministry of public security's weaknesses in the area. [...]
Published on 30/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

