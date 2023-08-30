Thales and Leonardo back to square one in battle for Vietnamese radar contract
The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corp has told Thales and Leonardo, bitter rivals for the contract, that it is cancelling its ongoing tender for civil radar.
Moscow is ramping up efforts to convince Vietnam to adopt the Mir payment system, citing the Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture Bank as an early adopter. Russia's objective is to guarantee its hydrocarbon contracts are paid, but Hanoi, currently rethinking its geopolitical position, is being cautious.
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao's much-awaited £155m gift to Oxford University is slow in coming due to the businesswoman's entanglement in the Vietnamese Communist Party's anti-corruption campaign and her company Sovico's supposed involvement in energy and weapons contracts with Russia.