Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Vietnam
Ex-commando Pham Ngoc Phuc promotes French business in Vietnam

A Vietnamese businessman close to French industry, Pham Ngoc Phuc, is no longer involved in the defence world but still has senior contacts in Vietnam. [...]
Published on 03.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Ex-commando Pham Ngoc Phuc promotes French business in Vietnam 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!