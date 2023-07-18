Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CAMBODIA CHINA FRANCE VIETNAM

Jonathan Choi, champion of Chinese interests in France and South East Asia

Jonathan Choi, CEO of Sunwah Group.
Jonathan Choi, CEO of Sunwah Group. © Tom Wang/Reuters
Known for his patronage in Paris, the Hong Kong businessman and prominent United Front member has also gained considerable influence in Vietnam and Cambodia through his groups Sunwah and VinaCapital. These are now being increasingly run by his son, Jesse Choi, as he works to expand their networks. [...]
Published on 18/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Jonathan Choi, champion of Chinese interests in France and South East Asia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!