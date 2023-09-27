Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

China, Vietnam
Beijing tightens security in Guangxi province on Vietnam border

As diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US get closer, the Chinese Communist Party is pressing ahead with plans to modernise its border control posts on the Vietnamese border. [...]
Published on 27.09.2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Beijing tightens security in Guangxi province on Vietnam border 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!