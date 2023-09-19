Germany nixes latest move in Vietnam's anti-corruption campaign
Vietnam's biggest ever corruption scandal, which has implications for Western defence companies, is fast turning into a diplomatic affair.
Wanted on corruption charges, the former CEO of AIC Group, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, who served as a go-between for Western defence companies in Vietnam, is now on the run in China. Before that, she built an extensive network of contacts in France's political and defence circles.
With the Vietnamese authorities hot on her heels, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, the businesswoman who helped IAI, Verint and other defence groups enter the Vietnamese market, has gone into hiding. Retracing her footsteps, Intelligence Online has found information to suggest she is now in China.
Vietnam's communist party general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, is on a mission to fight corruption. He has AIC Group in his sights especially, with new developments in the case pointing to a possible involvement of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, a key Western defence deals broker, is keeping away from her native Vietnam where she is wanted for corruption in a case that has exposed an influence battle in Hanoi.