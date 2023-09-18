EN FR
Europe Vietnam

Germany nixes latest move in Vietnam's anti-corruption campaign

Vietnam's biggest ever corruption scandal, which has implications for Western defence companies, is fast turning into a diplomatic affair. [...]
Published on 18/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

