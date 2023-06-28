Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

FSB flagged civil dissidence to avoid talk of internal shortcomings

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov. © Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
Hoping to avoid criticism of the successful acts of sabotage on Russian territory coordinated from Ukraine, the Kremlin's domestic intelligence service had been quietly stoking the threat of internal dissidence over the past few weeks. That pivot gave Wagner leeway for its rebellion over the weekend. [...] (659 words)
Published on 28/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

