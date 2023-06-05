Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA TURKEY

Turkish MIT-backed Syrian factions step up support following Erdogan win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on 28 May 2023.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on 28 May 2023.
With celebrations breaking out in northwestern Syria following the election results in Turkey, the factions supported by the Turkish MIT now hope to count on its permanent support. These groups remain useful pawns in the upcoming negotiations between Ankara and Damascus. [...] (337 words)
Published on 05/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Further reading

