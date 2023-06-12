Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TURKEY

Erdogan tightens grip on MIT with appointment of Kalin

Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's powerful intelligence service, the MIT.
Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's powerful intelligence service, the MIT. © Reuters
The seemingly immovable Hakan Fidan has been replaced as head of the MIT, Turkey's intelligence service, by novice Ibrahim Kalin, thereby allowing Erdogan to drive away his influential master spy. [...] (302 words)
Published on 12/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Erdogan tightens grip on MIT with appointment of Kalin 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!