Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SYRIA

Hossam Louka active across all fronts, from Syrian countryside to Riyadh and Moscow

Now Bashar al-Assad's top spymaster, Hossam Louka has begun to quietly take the lead on Syria's normalisation processes, both on the international scene and at a local level. [...] (443 words)
Published on 12/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Hossam Louka active across all fronts, from Syrian countryside to Riyadh and Moscow 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!