Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TURKEY

Turkish cyber opens Swiss and Dutch offices to win over European market

Given the reluctance of European countries to hire Turkish companies close to the authorities in Ankara, Turkish cyber companies have been relocating their head offices to Europe. [...] (438 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Turkish cyber opens Swiss and Dutch offices to win over European market 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!