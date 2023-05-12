Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Colombians blacklisted from Ukrainian Legion over espionage concerns

Prospective soldiers from Colombia have been almost wholly excluded from Kyiv's recruiting efforts due to fears over connections with Russian intelligence. [...] (390 words)
Published on 12/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

