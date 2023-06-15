Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Ukrainian armed forces seeks to poach International Legion's more experienced vets

Kyiv intends to deploy a special, highly mobile unit, as part of its planned summer counter-offensive. The armed forces command had envisaged absorbing the 1st Battalion of the International Legion into the new regiment, but the legionaries have refused. [...] (349 words)
Published on 15/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ukrainian armed forces seeks to poach International Legion's more experienced vets 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!