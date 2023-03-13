Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA ITALY UNITED STATES

Information warfare: Washington provides funds to counter Chinese messaging in Italy

The US State Department has given Italy's Istituto Affari Internazionali think tank financial help to contribute to the debate in that country on the risks posed by disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party. That was only the first operation in a wider-ranging US campaign to come in Europe. [...] (449 words)
Issue dated 13/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Information warfare: Washington provides funds to counter Chinese messaging in Italy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!