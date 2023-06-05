Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL ITALY

Italian and Israeli intelligence officers angry over naming of Lake Maggiore capsize victims

Rescue operations on Lake Maggiore in the aftermath of the sinking of the Goduria on 28 May, which claimed four lives, including three intelligence officers.
Rescue operations on Lake Maggiore in the aftermath of the sinking of the Goduria on 28 May, which claimed four lives, including three intelligence officers. © Puricelli/EPA/MaxPPP
The publication in the press of the names of the three intelligence officers - two Italians and one Israeli - who died when a boat capsized on Lake Maggiore at the end of May has greatly upset their colleagues. The boat's passengers were celebrating the success of a joint operation. [...] (309 words)
Published on 05/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

