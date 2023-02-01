Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight
CHINA UNITED STATES

Risk and Intelligence firms' hunger for ex-CIA China experts grows

As relations between the US and China grow ever more tense, corporate intelligence firms are keen to have several ex-CIA China experts among their ranks, with traditional investigation firms vying for the same recruits as new AI-based analysis providers. [...] (533 words)
Issue dated 01/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

