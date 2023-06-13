Washington ups the pressure on Five Eyes allies to act on Chinese 'entryism'
US prosecutors in New York have arrested two men for running a "secret police station" in Manhattan. They are hoping that other countries will follow their example.
The US State Department has given Italy's Istituto Affari Internazionali think tank financial help to contribute to the debate in that country on the risks posed by disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party. That was only the first operation in a wider-ranging US campaign to come in Europe.
To leave an opening for China without upsetting the United States, Italy's minister of economic development Adolfo Urso has been consulting with the intelligence services to explore new methods that could grant Italy greater autonomy in its security and strategic choices.
As it enters a new era, Chinese propaganda is relying on foreign diplomats, politicians, academics and journalists to promote its virtues abroad. Intelligence Online has investigated these influence spreaders, who were seen on videos released for the CCP congress.
Chinese police operate in at least 30 countries across four continents through a network of more than twenty foreign police stations that, as well as providing consular support to the Chinese diaspora, also conduct covert political operations.