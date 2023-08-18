China-US trial of strength has enabled KMT to gain ground in Taiwan
Having got former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou to play the role of mediator, the Chinese Communist Party now has a free hand to resume its influence operations on the island.
Until last year, the military intelligence bureau in Taipei was threatened with closure. Under the leadership of Yang Jing-se, the body is now trying to restore its credibility with a thorough shake-up and by taking on civilian staff to reinforce its independence and operational capabilities.
Before President Tsai Ing-wen kicked off her tour of the Americas, the National Security Bureau gave her much to consider, especially calling for her government to tone down its talk of the imminence of a war with China in order to keep channels of communication open.
The US State Department has given Italy's Istituto Affari Internazionali think tank financial help to contribute to the debate in that country on the risks posed by disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party. That was only the first operation in a wider-ranging US campaign to come in Europe.