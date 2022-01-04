Your account has been succesfully created.
UZBEKISTAN

Artikkhojaev: mayor of Tashkent, construction magnate and fixer for Western business

Mayor of Tachkent Jahongir Artikkhojaev.
Mayor of Tachkent Jahongir Artikkhojaev. © tashkent.uz
Uzbekistan's established oligarchs are gradually being outpaced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his allies. One increasingly influential member of this new guard is local construction magnate and Tashkent mayor Jahongir Artikkhojaev, much to the delight of his Western business partners. [...] (1006 words)
Issue dated 04/01/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

