Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

Airbus and OneWeb eye House of Lords influence thanks to the new Tory whip

With the UK forging ahead with space and defence programmes, Airbus Group's Westminster influence has received a boost from former Conservative MP Graham Evans's recent House of Lords appointment. [...] (324 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Airbus and OneWeb eye House of Lords influence thanks to the new Tory whip 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!