Intelligence Online
CHINA UNITED STATES

Pentagon encouraged to study Beijing's supply lines

In its annual report, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission recommends the Defense Department to prepare for the fall-out from a conflict between China and Taiwan. [...] (369 words)
Issue dated 28/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

