ARGENTINA CHINA UNITED STATES

Chinese activism sparks US action over Argentine fighter jet acquisitions

Washington is not at all happy with the deal negotiated between China and Argentina over the sale of 12 fighter jets to Buenos Aires. It is counting on Argentine Minister of Economy Sergio Massa to negotiate future contracts with Denmark instead. [...] (459 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

