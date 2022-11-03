Much to Taipei's dismay, Xi about to become president for life
Taipei is refining its analysis of the upcoming PCC Congress. Intelligence services believe Xi Jinping will become president for life. [...]
Read this article here:
To curb China's increasing influence in Argentina, the US has organised visits by delegations in the country, some of which have taken place secretly. After successfully freezing the Parana dredging project, Washington wants to block construction of a Chinese logistics centre. [...]
Ahead of the CCP congress in November, the Chinese leader wants to breathe new life into its business ties with Africa. As frictions rise with Washington over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing is also trying to cement ties with friendly African nations. [...]