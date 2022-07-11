Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

US intelligence community's realism about Ukraine gains traction in White House

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines (left) and CIA Director William Burns (right) in Washington, DC, on 10 March 2022.
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines (left) and CIA Director William Burns (right) in Washington, DC, on 10 March 2022. © Michael Reynolds/EPA/MaxPPP
The deterioration of Ukrainian positions in the war with Russia, a situation observed with pessimism by the intelligence community, is now being understood in the White House, despite Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin's more optimistic stance. [...] (535 words)
Issue dated 11/07/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
