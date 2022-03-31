DynCorp's string of legal woes continues
Dyncorp's defeats in its legal disputes with the US Army and other clients in Afghanistan have dealt an additional blow to the group, which used to be one of the Pentagon's main contractors. [...]
The giant American defence services group, which was recently taken over by Amentum, is to reinforce the training of Nigerian Army units. Its contract is a first step towards the resumption of security cooperation between Nigeria and the US after more than a year of diplomatic tensions. [...]