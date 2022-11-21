Claremont Institute fellow and 'Twitter pugilist' Reaboi accused of being an undisclosed lobbyist for anti-Qatari interests
The Security Studies Group think tank run by David Reaboi was a textbook foreign influence op. Who paid the bills? [...]
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022
With political violence mounting in the US in the lead-up to the midterm elections, the US intelligence community has also been affected by the growing polarisation of US society. The government is working to eradicate a phenomenon that has harmed the efficiency and credibility of the intelligence services. [...]
The first woman to head the US intelligence community as Director of National Intelligence inherited a fragile bureaucracy facing multiple adaptation challenges at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Fortunately she has Joe Biden's ear. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022