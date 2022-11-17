French economy and finance minister delays Gulf trip
Bruno Le Maire has put off until January a visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar scheduled for late last month after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi struck a deal to cut OPEC+ production quotas. [...]
Top French cultural and educational executives were among the guests at a Versailles state dinner given by the French president for Emirati leaders in a charm offensive that aimed to breathe new life into projects such as the Louvre Museum's and Sorbonne University's offshoots in the Emirates. [...]
