Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

Former French foreign affairs minister Le Drian makes not so unofficial visit to Abu Dhabi

Former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. © Thomas Imo/Picture Alliance/Photothek/Newscom/MaxPPP
Jean-Yves Le Drian, former French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, was in Abu Dhabi at the same time as the French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul-Malak, and took part in an official event. It's proof that he is still playing a key role in the relationship between the two countries. [...] (597 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a state dinner at the Grand Trianon estate near the Palace of Versailles, on 18 July, 2022. © Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool/AFP
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE 26/07/2022

Macron woos Abu Dhabi leaders to save French cultural offshoots in Emirates 

Top French cultural and educational executives were among the guests at a Versailles state dinner given by the French president for Emirati leaders in a charm offensive that aimed to breathe new life into projects such as the Louvre Museum's and Sorbonne University's offshoots in the Emirates. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Former French foreign affairs minister Le Drian makes not so unofficial visit to Abu Dhabi 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!