Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

Abu Dhabi at the heart of Macron's sovereign reindustrialisation plans

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021. © Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Abu Dhabi, whose President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is visiting the Elysée Palace on 18 July, has already responded to Emmanuel Macron's calls to invest in France. This is an important step forward in the strategic issue of France's reindustrialisation, which the French leader has taken to the highest level. [...] (781 words)
Issue dated 18/07/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Abu Dhabi at the heart of Macron's sovereign reindustrialisation plans 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!