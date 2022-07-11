Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE MIDDLE EAST

Macron to woo Gulf sovereign wealth funds at Choose France summit

After kicking off his fifth Choose France summit next week, the French president has lined up an energy transition-focused meeting with representatives of numerous sovereign funds from the Arab peninsula. [...] (298 words)
Issue dated 11/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 24/05/2022

With MbZ now president, the bitter race for his succession has begun 

Mohammed bin Zayed's election as UAE president rings in the epilogue of a power contest waged by Abu Dhabi's princes for months. A game of musical chairs, which is seeing Tahnoon bin Zayed competing against Khalid bin Mohammed to become crown prince, could lead to the ousting of Mansour bin Zayed in favour of Khaldoon Al Mubarak. [...]
UAE ruler Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. © Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed

