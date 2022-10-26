Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russian establishment divided as status-quo faction emerges

In Moscow, speculation continues about the potential replacement of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (left), while former Prime Minister Sergei Kirienko is trying to keep his hand in.
In Moscow, speculation continues about the potential replacement of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (left), while former Prime Minister Sergei Kirienko is trying to keep his hand in. © Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters//Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Moscow military circles continue to speculate about who will succeed Sergey Shoigu while on the civil side, top technocrat Sergey Kiriyenko is doing his best to hold sway. Some high up in the Russian administration want to keep the status quo for the sake of stability. [...] (592 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

