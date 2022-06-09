Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Ex-FSO officers ready to pounce in post-war reshuffle

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the governor of the Tula region, Alexei Dyumin.
Russian president Vladimir Putin and the governor of the Tula region, Alexei Dyumin. © Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin pool/EPA/MaxPPP
Since Alexander Kurenkov's appointment as minister of emergency situations, there has been much speculation about a post-Ukraine war reshuffle. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu's seat should be ripe for the picking, with Alexei Dyumin in pole position to replace him. [...] (442 words)
Issue dated 09/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
