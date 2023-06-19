Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

In Moscow's high circles, militias fight over material resources

The founder of the Russian private military organisation Wagner Evgueni Prigozhin in Ukraine on 1 June 2023.
The founder of the Russian private military organisation Wagner Evgueni Prigozhin in Ukraine on 1 June 2023. © Press service of Concord/Handout via Reuters
Faced with stiff competition in Ukraine from its better-equipped rivals close to defence minister Sergei Shoigu, the private militia Wagner is turning back towards Africa. Meanwhile, a battle for influence over these armed groups is being waged among Russia's political and intelligence elites. [...] (719 words)
Published on 19/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  In Moscow's high circles, militias fight over material resources 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!