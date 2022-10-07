Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
RUSSIA

Shokoladnitsa on Ilinka Street, a sweet retreat for Kremlin staff

The Chokoladnitsa café, located at 19/13 Ilinka Street, near the presidential administration in Moscow.
The Chokoladnitsa café, located at 19/13 Ilinka Street, near the presidential administration in Moscow. © Indigo Publications
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits Shokoladnitsa in Moscow, a simple cafe that serves as an annex and an anteroom to Russia's presidential administration. [...] (1074 words)
Issue dated 07/10/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

