Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

War in Ukraine: trouble at the top amongst Russian General Staff

Two officers are coordinating Russia's military offensive in Ukraine directly with Putin, further damaging the image of Minister Shoigu and General Gerasimov. As the Northern Hemisphere's winter approaches, the so-called "special military operation" has had its strategy revised once again. [...] (424 words)
Issue dated 05/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
Spotlight
RUSSIA 07/03/2022

FSB, SVR, GRU: Russian intelligence faces up to its lack of foresight  Free

The first days of the offensives launched by Moscow against Ukraine revealed significant shortcomings in the Russian intelligence services. If, at the tactical level, the Spetsnaz and other 'little green men' were well-placed before the operations, their strategic and military plans were weakened by a series of individual biases. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  War in Ukraine: trouble at the top amongst Russian General Staff 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!