RUSSIA

Moscow region hires Serbian private soldiers for imminent deployment to Ukraine

Intelligence Online has obtained details of a secret operation from Moscow in Belgrade to recruit nearly 500 Balkan nationals to fight in Ukraine. [...]
Published on 22/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

The Russian Head of State, Vladimir Putin, and the President of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev. © Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters
NORTH KOREA RUSSIA UKRAINE 24/04/2023

Boxers and North Korean construction workers to help rebuild occupied regions of Ukraine 

The Russian deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, is leveraging his contacts in the sports world to bolster his plans to rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine with the help of North Korean builders.

