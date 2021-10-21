Read this article here:
Former VIP protection officer Dmitry Mironov is following in Anatoly Seryshev's footsteps to become the next presidential aide. Seryshev's rapid advancement in the complex apparatus of Russian power systems has paved the way for his replacement. [...]
While FSB officers' assignments are often the subject of fierce rivalries between ambitious young men, the positions of regional heads are kept for the most promising among them. The new postings give a glimpse of some of Moscow's future leaders but also reveal those who are being dispensed with for having not met Russia's domestic spy agency's expectations. [...]
Moscow has appointed a former intelligence officer as first deputy chairman of the small Kaliningrad province, wedged between Poland and Lithuania, the latest example of loyal subjects being tapped to maintain contact with - and control of - strategic regions. [...]