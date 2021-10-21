Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin

Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool//EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...] (513 words)
Issue dated 21/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

