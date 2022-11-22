Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Brain drain stymies Moscow city council's security plans

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on a screen during a parade on Red Square on 7 November 2018.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on a screen during a parade on Red Square on 7 November 2018. © Elen11/iStock
Getting his record budget through was easy for the Russian capital's powerful mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, but implementing its new security projects is proving much more complicated as the city faces a dearth of critical staff. [...] (424 words)
Issue dated 22/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

