Intelligence Online
Spotlight
CHINA RUSSIA

Guoanbu moves to boost presence in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow, March 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow, March 2023. © Grigory Sysoev/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
China's non-military intelligence agency is increasing its focus on Russia, while keeping all its official channels of communication open. In order to better analyse the situation on the ground, Goanbu has decided to renew links with foreign delegations visiting Moscow. [...]
Published on 17/07/2023

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Liu Jianchao, Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was in Rome from 25 to 27 June 2023. © Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Spotlight
CHINA ITALY 11/07/2023

Beijing pulls out all the stops to keep Rome in the Silk Road 

Xi Jinping is adamant that Italy should attend the next Silk Road summit in October. Rome however, doesn't feel so inclined, and is discreetly trying to withdraw from this mega-infrastructure project.
Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko meeting Chinese FM Qin Gang in Beijing on 25 June 2023. © Handout/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China/AFP
Spotlight
CHINA JAPAN RUSSIA 03/07/2023

Tokyo mobilises surveillance systems over China-Russia deals in Indo-Pacific 

Japan's diplomats are using every trick in the book to try to understand the nature and breadth of the deals Russia and China are negotiating over Vladivostok and the Kuril Islands. Total access would open up the entire North Pacific to Beijing, without having to pass by the Taiwan Strait.

