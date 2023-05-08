Washington ups the pressure on Five Eyes allies to act on Chinese 'entryism'
US prosecutors in New York have arrested two men for running a "secret police station" in Manhattan. They are hoping that other countries will follow their example.
Read this article here:
Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal.
Chinese intelligence services are increasingly seeking advice from outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security (Gonganbu) in order to find a solid position on the Ukrainian issue. This use of external sources allows Beijing's leaders to absolve themselves of responsibility for any further poor decisions.