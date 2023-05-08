Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UKRAINE

The inside story on China and Ukraine's recent dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking on the phone to the Chinese president, on 26 April 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking on the phone to the Chinese president, on 26 April 2023. © EPA/MaxPPP/Presidentiel press service handout
Fearing information would be leaked to the US, Xi Jinping insisted his personal talks with Volodymyr Zelensky take place in the utmost secrecy. Their discussions, it turns out, began well before the widely reported official phone call on 26 April. [...] (317 words)
Published on 08/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, October 2022. © Vatican media/IPA Agency/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE VATICAN 12/12/2022

Pope courts Macron to mediate negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv 

Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal.

