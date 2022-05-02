Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UKRAINE

Xi Jinping delays call to Volodymyr Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. © Ju Peng/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Still in doubt about which position to take on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's leader Xi Jinping has yet to put a call through to Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the country is still keeping a close eye on Europe's moves, especially France's. [...] (438 words)
Issue dated 02/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui and Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Alexey Nikolsky/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin pool
Spotlight
CHINA RUSSIA UKRAINE 14/03/2022

Beijing, Moscow and Kyiv locked in secret negotiations 

China was caught offguard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine but Beijing reacted quickly, looking at the war as an opportunity to explore new investment possibilities there and positioning itself as a key contact in Ukraine, while also reviving the idea of a possible armed intervention in Taiwan. [...]

