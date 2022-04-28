Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

YouControl and the SBU's TyHto puts counterintelligence within reach of every Ukrainian

The Ukrainian internal intelligence service is able to tap into the several hundred thousand user accounts of the new identity control application TyHto to flush out Russian and Belarusian enemies. Its developer, YouControl, is already thinking about export possibilities. [...] (433 words)
Issue dated 28/04/2022
