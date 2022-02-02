Your account has been succesfully created.
Christine Lee's spy network used pro-Xi Jinping tycoon Jonathan Choi's business connections

Christine Lee.
Christine Lee. © pointsoflight.gov.uk
Christine Lee, accused by MI5 of being a Chinese agent, was a partner of former Conservative Party MP Neil Carmichael. Carmichael looks to have links with the Sun Wah Cultural Exchange, which is financed by business tycoon Jonathan Choi. He also has close ties with Chinese lobbying organisations and good connections in London and Paris. [...] (1044 words)
Issue dated 02/02/2022 Reading time 5 minutes
