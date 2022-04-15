Paris's seduction campaign in Qatar
On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, France sought to make progress on the delicate issue of gas with the Qatari authorities. The event also allowed the Elysée to encourage Doha's pro-Kyiv shift. [...]
Despite having heavily invested in Russia when blocked from its Gulf neighbours from 2017 to 2021, Qatar has taken the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to confirm its support for the Washington-Brussels axis. For Moscow, this does not mean Doha has passed a point of no return. [...]
Territorial disputes, dynastic tensions and property seizures are clear signs that Doha and Manama's relations are still far from harmonious despite the lifting of the regional blockade on Qatar. The latter, which has not reconciled with Israel, is also vexed that Bahrain's alliance with the Jewish state appears to be growing ever stronger. [...]
After being called on Israel to rethink its mechanism for transfer donor money to the Gaza Strip, Qatar first thought of using Palestinian banks, but the directors of these refused to avoid potential reprisals from Israel. [...]
President Farmajo's National Security Adviser has made a mark on both his country and the Somali region of Ethiopia and has been able to deflect attacks from the president's enemies as well as certain Gulf states thanks to his robust network of influence. [...]