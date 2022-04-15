Your account has been succesfully created.
Spymaster
QATAR

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad plays Emir's private diplomat

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad, National Security Advisor to the Emir of Qatar.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad, National Security Advisor to the Emir of Qatar. © Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore
In a country that has made its mark as a mediator in some of the hottest diplomatic dossiers, Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is placing increasing responsibility on Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad. [...] (553 words)
Issue dated 15/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
